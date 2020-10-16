Ishpeming Middle and High School switch to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming High and Middle School hallways and classrooms were empty Friday, one day after a middle schooler received a positive COVID-19 test result. According to district Superintendent Carrie Meyer, administrators found out just before dismissal on Thursday.

“They were in school earlier this week, but when they started not feeling well, they were no longer in school,” she said.

Meyer says parents of anyone who may have been around that student were immediately notified. The school then decided to suspend in-person classes from October 16 to November 2.

“Looking at the number of students that we already have out due to exposure, looking at the entire process, we decided to take the conservative approach and move to distant learning for two weeks,” explained Meyer.

Superintendent Meyer says the school was anticipating the possibility of a positive case among students sometime this year, allowing them to prepare for a situation like this.

“We understood that numbers were rising in the U.P. and we needed to be prepared for when distant learning was going to happen,” Meyer said. “All of our teachers and our students at this point are feeling comfortable. They’re able to continue the practices that they’ve taught in the classroom.”

The school’s custodial company is thoroughly cleaning the school in preparation for students to return.

Meyer says a second middle schooler also tested positive. However, that student had been quarantined at home. Meyer states that case did not play into the decision to go remote.

Beginning Monday, October 19, the school will provide free breakfast and lunch for pickup at the Pearl Street entrance.

