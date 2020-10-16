Advertisement

Schools in Dickinson County closing to in-person learning

Iron Mountain Public Schools, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools, Breitung Township Schools, and North Dickinson Schools will be moving to virtual learning until October 30.
Iron Mountain High School
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson Iron District Health Department issued a recommendation Friday, October 16, for all Dickinson County Schools to be closed from October 17 through October 30.

Iron Mountain Public Schools will be closed from October 17 through October 30 based on the recommendation from the health department.

Students will be moving to virtual learning during that time.

At this time, Iron Mountain Public Schools is still deciding if athletics will also be canceled.

According to Superintendent Lou Steigerwald, Norway Vulcan Area schools is also following that recommendation and closing to in person learning after dismissal of school on Friday.

The school district will be closed for in person instruction until October 30.

All Norway Vulcan school events are canceled during this time period including Friday night’s football game.

Breitung Township Schools will transition to virtual/distance learning and will resume school again face-to-face on November 2.

Athletics and co-curricular activities for Breitung Townships Schools are suspended until further notice.

North Dickinson School is also moving to virtual learning until October 30.

