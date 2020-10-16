Advertisement

Hancock announces hockey co-op; hires JV Hockey Coach

Lake Linden-Hubbell to co-op with Bulldogs; Hannah Impola named JV Hockey Coach
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock Central High School Director of Athletics Chris Salani recently announced the agreement between the Bulldogs and Lake Linden-Hubbell High School to co-op in varsity hockey starting this season.

“This was already an exciting time for Hancock Hockey,” Salani said. “This co-op relationship adds to that excitement, helping strengthen the foundation of our program and allowing for new opportunities for Lake Linden hockey players. I would like to thank (LL-H Athletic Director) Jack Kumpula for helping make this happen.”

The Hancock Hockey Program and Lake Linden-Hubbell High School last had a cooperative agreement in the 2001-02 season.

Chris Salani also recently introduced Hannah Impola as the new head coach of Hancock’s reinstated JV hockey program. Impola served as a volunteer goalie coach for the Bulldogs last season.

“We feel very fortunate to welcome Hannah to this new position on our hockey staff,” Salani stated. “Her playing experience at the college level and coaching background at the high school level in Minnesota will be a big asset for our feeder program.”

Impola brought a lengthy hockey resume to Hancock. She served as a head varsity coach for a total of eight seasons between the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and Hutchinson girls high school hockey programs in Minnesota from 2011-2019. She also served as an assistant in the high school ranks from 2007-2010.

As a player, Impola lettered 6 seasons playing for the Brainerd/Little Falls girls high school hockey team (making varsity as a 7th grader) from 1997-2003 before playing a four year career at Concordia College in the MIAC from 2003-2007 at the NCAA III level.

Impola completed her master’s degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration in 2018 from University of Concordia, Irvine, and is currently a Mathematics teacher at Hancock Public Schools.

Impola, who has strength & conditioning coaching experience too, said “I’m looking forward to this challenge and hope to help strengthen the Bulldog hockey program.”

“The goal of us establishing a solid JV program is to ultimately create strong support for our varsity squad for years to come,” said Salani. “Hannah is a big piece of the puzzle in making that happen.”

Impola will also serve as an assistant to Scott Mikesch, who was hired as the new Hancock varsity head coach this past summer. Hancock JV hockey will co-op with Jeffers High School.

