First National Bank & Trust to close all bank lobbies beginning Monday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First National Bank & Trust (FNB) is announcing some changes coming Monday.

In order to protect our customers and employees by reducing the risk associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), effective Monday, October 19, 2020, the bank lobbies at all locations will be temporarily closed until further notice.

During this time, the banks ask you to please conduct your banking transactions through the drive-up windows. If you have a banking transaction that cannot be completed through the drive-up window, please call your branch office for an appointment. Loan officers will also continue to be available by appointment.

In addition to drive-ups, ATMs and night deposits will remain open at all locations, and the following services are also available:

Online and mobile banking services

Telephone banking

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, the health and safety of our customers and our employees is our first priority. We are continuing to monitor the situation daily and thank you for your patience during this time,” First National Bank said in a release.

About First National Bank & Trust First National Bank & Trust is one of the oldest and largest independently owned banks in the Upper Peninsula. Chartered in 1887, First National Bank & Trust is a full service, FDIC federally insured bank providing six convenient locations in Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Menominee, Iron River, and a First National Trust & Wealth Management office in Marquette. For more information, visit www.fnbimk.com.

