Finlandia names Doherty as Men’s Basketball Head Coach

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Allen Dehority has been named head coach of the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is set to start his duties on Oct. 19.

“I’m pleased that we were able to get Allen as our men’s basketball coach,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “I’ve seen the energy, passion and knowledge that he has over the past two years with our women’s program. Allen fits in with the mission and values of Finlandia University.”

Dehority is no stranger to Finlandia as he has been an assistant coach with the women’s basketball team since Oct. 2018. He also has served as a head coach with the LevelUP Express AAU basketball program.

“I’d first like to thank President Philip Johnson, Director of Athletics Curtis Wittenberg and the rest of the search committee for giving me this opportunity,” said Dehority. “I will miss working with Coach D (Mariah Dunham) and the women’s team, but I am excited to get started and to work with the men’s team.”

Dehority has a B.A. in Sports Management from Blackburn College. He earned four letters helping the Beavers win two St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships and qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2004-05.

Dehority was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (2009-12). During his tenure, the Engineers made two Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournaments. In his final season at Rose-Hulman, the team set the school record for 3-pointers made in a season, and posted the nation’s second-best defense on their way to a 20-9 record, HCAC tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2011-12. During his tenure, Dehority helped coach eight All-HCAC selections and the Freshman of the Year in 2010-11.

Dehority was the head basketball coach at Notre Dame of Maryland (2012-16). The Gators were coming off a cancelled season and a winless campaign in two of the three years before his arrival. Dehority helped the squad snapped a 45-game losing streak in his first season and had their best record in seven years during his final season. Dehority helped Erika Deppenschmidt, Zaria Comer and Stephanie Rocha combined to set or tie seven school records. He had 11 All-Colonial States Athletic Conference Academic selections and Comer would become the first All-CSAC selection in school history.

Dehority is finishing up a M.S. In Sports Management/Sports Leadership from Lasell. He is supported by his wife and daughter.

