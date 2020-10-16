Advertisement

Dickinson County Healthcare System in ‘red zone’ with COVID-19 cases

Rossato told the hospital’s board of trustees Thursday night, that out of the 5, 029 specimens collected for COVID-19 testing, 256 have been positive and 81 are pending.
The DCH front sign
The DCH front sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain continues to see a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“So, we continue to grow as far as total positive cases, and we are in the red,” said the DCH director of operations, Meghan Rossato.

“Our total hospital positive percentage rate is 5.09 percent,” she added.

She says the hospital does however continue to take strides towards COVID testing. This includes possibly purchasing a new analyzer for tests and using rapid tests.

To stay on track, DCH has a phased in committee, that meets every week.

“Basically, all aspects to make sure we can care for our community for our patients,” said Rossato.

According to Rossato the hospital is in the green for preparation, PPE, and hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Also during the virtual meeting, DCH’s CEO and president Chuck Nelson, commented on the $24.6 million USDA loan the hospital applied for over a year ago. According to Nelson it is on track.

“That continues to work through the system. It has been advanced to the national loan committee level,” he said.

He says the hospital should know within the two or three weeks, if it will receive that funding. He says DCH has been working with other organization lender like Fifth/Third Bank.

“Everybody is aware of where we are and what we’ve accomplished here,” added Nelson.

The hospital continues to take many precautions throughout this time.

