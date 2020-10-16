Advertisement

Deer hunting licenses increase in the Upper Peninsula amidst pandemic

A whitetail deer stops near the woods.
A whitetail deer stops near the woods.(Michigan DNR)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural resources is seeing a rise in hunting licenses since the pandemic began and they’re hoping to keep it going for the firearm deer season.

According to the Detroit News, the DNR has issued 751,310 deer hunting licenses compared to 584,802 licenses issued in 2019.

U.P. DNR spokesman, John Pepin, said they have seen increases in Marquette and Houghton counties specifically. He also said many of the licenses being obtained this year are by first-time hunters.

“Primarily from the 17 to 34-year-old is where we’ve seen the biggest increase and we haven’t seen increases in that age range for several years,” Pepin said. “So, it’s encouraging and it’s encouraging that the license sales are up and that folks are out.”

As deer hunting season approaches its peak, Pepin advised to be aware of Chronic Wasting Disease in certain areas. CWD is a fatal disease in deer that is not known to be transmitted to humans, but it wise to get the deer tested for the disease if found in a previously infected area. Below is the CWD Surveillance map.

CWD Surveillance Map in the U.P.
CWD Surveillance Map in the U.P.(WLUC)

To see all of the rules digests for various hunting, fishing, ORV, snowmobiling seasons, visit www.michigan.gov/digests.

For more information on hunting license cost and season dates visit the Michigan Hunting Digest PDF.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crowdfunding project launched to complete Ishpeming’s Hematite Art Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The park is particularly vital to students as school budget restraints led to cutting of their art department.

State

Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing public bodies to meet remotely

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Senate Bill 1108 takes immediate effect and was sponsored by Senator Lana Theis, R-Brighton.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up more than 150 Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Statewide, another 2,015 cases were reported bringing Michigan’s case count up to 143,106.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

Manufacturing Day goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A produced video, shown to ninth graders, highlights numerous companies in the area.

News

Marquette woman appointed to Michigan Travel Commission

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Susan Estler, of Marquette, is the executive director of Travel Marquette.

Coronavirus

Christian Park Village reacts to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
A statement from Christian Park Village in Escanaba on its positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Ishpeming Middle and High School switch to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Face-to-face instruction will resume November 2.

National

National Drug Take Back Day happening Oct. 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

News

Negaunee Township rolling out new recycling cart system

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Negaunee Township is starting a new recycling cart system that will be free to residents