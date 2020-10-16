Christian Park Village reacts to positive COVID-19 cases

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Christian Park Village in Escanaba has seen positive COVID-19 cases in both patients and staff. The nursing home says residents are being cared for in an isolated section on site. All staff members are screened before each shift. Anyone feeling ill is encouraged to stay home.

Read the full statement from Christian Park Village:

"The health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority. Unfortunately, our surrounding community has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and now we have detected positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in our Facility. As the nearest hub is approximately eight hours away, the impacted residents are receiving supportive treatment in an isolated section of the Facility or have been transported to the hospital. Affected staff are being treated off-site, and will not be returning to work until cleared to do so consistent with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and State and local health department guidelines. We are working with those State and local health departments in response to these developments.

Staff are being screened prior to each shift and we are advising staff to stay home if they are sick or display symptoms of the virus. Our staff is monitoring changing conditions, including the presence of elevated temperatures and respiratory illness in our Facility, daily on each shift. We are continuing to follow public health, CDC, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recommendations to help protect our residents' and Facility’s exposure to this virus.

We are also continuing to follow essential visitor and staff screening and monitoring prior to entering our Facility, and visitor restriction guidelines and direction from CMS and the CDC.

We thank our residents and staff for their support. Christian Park Village is committed to provide high quality care and support to its residents and their families."

