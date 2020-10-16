A wintry trend into the weekend

A small disturbance will move across the area today trigger scattered rain/snow showers during the afternoon. However, a more prominent system comes tomorrow. Snow will move in during the morning in the west and spreads to the central U.P. by midday. Then, it all transitions to rain during the afternoon. Behind it cooler air filters in overnight supporting snow showers through Sunday. The active pattern continues through next week.

Today: Partly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers

Highs: Upper 30s west, low to mid-40s elsewhere

Saturday: Snow for the western half during the morning through midday. Widespread rain for the afternoon

Highs: Upper 30s west, mid-40s to low 50s in the south

Sunday: Blustery with scattered snow showers

Highs: 30s west, low 40s east

Monday: Cloudy with light snow showers along the west wind belts

Highs: 30s west to low 40s east

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain/snow showers

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with morning sprinkles

Highs: Mainly 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: Continued 40s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.