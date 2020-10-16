Advertisement

$537k in Michigan Culture for Arts and Cultural Affairs grants coming to Upper Michigan

Organizations in ten U.P. counties are getting grants.
(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan arts organizations are getting more than a half-million dollars in grants from the Michigan Culture for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

The MCACA approved its funding plan Thursday for the new fiscal year. As the state government’s lead agency charged with developing arts and culture policy and grant-making, MCACA is made up of up to 15 members who are appointed by the governor.

For a list of all of the organizations getting grants, click here. The U.P. is receiving a total of $536,737.

Organizations in ten U.P. counties are getting grants: Marquette County - $154,440; Houghton County - $130,405; Delta County - $76,450; Chippewa County - $69,000; Mackinac County - $55,000; Gogebic County - $27,500; Ontonagon County - $15,000; Schoolcraft County - $12,942; Iron County - $5,000; and Alger County - $4,500.

