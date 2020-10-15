Women’s Center holds open house at new location at K.I. Sawyer

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-based Women’s Center held an open house Thursday at one of its newest satellite offices at K.I. Sawyer. The K.I. Sawyer Heritage Air Museum hosted the event, it’s also where the new office is located.

The Women’s Center offers an emergency shelter, support groups, a 24-hour help line, and much more to those looking to leave domestic violence situations. One goal for the open house is to spread awareness.

“We want to let people know we are here and we also want to raise awareness for domestic violence awareness month and we set up our new office a couple months ago so we’re just showing it off, we’re still here and we’re around so people know where to go to find us,” said Women’s Center Gwinn Advocate, Christy Phillips.

Another location is open now in Ishpeming. The Women’s Center is also looking for volunteers for a variety of roles.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.