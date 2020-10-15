Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR on track to fill Great Lakes fish stocking quotas

The DNR is also on track to collect eggs this fall to continue to meet stocking goals for Lake Michigan and Lake Superior 2020-2022 stocking quotas.
Great Lakes fish stocking quotas are on track to be fulfilled, for the Wisconsin DNR.(Wisconsin DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) continues to help boost fish populations through stocking and is fulfilling all remaining 2020 stocking quotas for Lake Michigan.

“Over the last year and a half, DNR staff have worked closely with stakeholders and partners to develop the 2020-2022 Lake Michigan stocking plan to enhance fisheries management in Lake Michigan,” said Todd Kalish, DNR fisheries deputy bureau director. “The plan includes initiatives to enhance partnerships with stakeholders, develop a new brook trout stocking initiative, conduct additional surveys and enhance our collective marketing and outreach strategies.”

Coho salmon, brook and brown trout and steelhead will be stocked in later weeks, successfully filling all Great Lakes stocking quotas.

The DNR is also on track to collect eggs this fall to continue to meet stocking goals for Lake Michigan and Lake Superior 2020-2022 stocking quotas, which includes the annual stocking of approximately:

LAKE MICHIGAN

  • 50,000 brook trout
  • 450,000 brown trout
  • 1.2 million chinook salmon
  • 500,000 coho salmon
  • 460,000 steelhead

LAKE SUPERIOR

  • 175,000 brown trout
  • 80,000 lake trout
  • 60,000 splake

Earlier this spring, the DNR made a variety of short-term management decisions to protect the health and safety of the public and DNR staff. This included altering certain initiatives in the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior stocking plans such as temporarily discontinuing net pens, DNR/angler ride-along projects and conducting fewer surveys.

Despite these temporary alterations, fisheries staff were able to successfully meet the 2020 stocking goals and continue enhancing our partnerships with stakeholders to maintain the high-quality Great Lakes fisheries.

“Our vision for Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is to enhance world-class fishing opportunities through these stocking efforts,” Kalish said. “We will continue to work closely with stakeholders and partners to improve stocking success and boost the sustainability of these fisheries.”

Complete fish stocking summaries and information on fishing Lake Michigan and Lake Superior can be found on the DNR fisheries webpage.

