White Bear Maple Products holds grand opening in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s newest business is selling locally made maple syrup and crafts. It’s called White Bear Maple Products.

They sell hand crafted items including woodwork, clothing, spices, and of course plenty of maple syrup, maple sugar and maple scented candles. For the owners, there’s a big focus on the local aspect to their products and the people that make them.

“I think we have a lot of one-of-a-kind gifts, you’ll never find another gift like it a lot of our crafters are awesome at what they make, they put a lot of heart and soul into their products,” said White Bear Maple Products Co-Owner, Bob Bess

The store is located off US-41 right next to the Huron Mountain Bakery. White Bear Maple Products opened on October 1, Thursday was the grand opening.

