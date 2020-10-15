Advertisement

White Bear Maple Products and Gifts grand opening

The grand opening begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 this morning, the store officially opens at 10:00 a.m., and the first twenty-five customers in the store will receive a free gift basket.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new business on the block in Ishpeming — White Bear Maple Products and Gifts, a gift shop offering up a number of handmade crafts, apparel, foodstuffs, art, and more from all across the U.P..

White Bear is a labor of love between Bob Bess and Debby Elliott, both of whom work full time jobs while also running the store. The business initially started out several years ago when Elliott and Bess began selling maple syrup, which Bess makes himself in North Ishpeming. The venture began to snowball, and Elliott started to add her own crafts, as well as selections from local artists, to the online store they had set up.

Now, only a few years later, the two are having their grand opening at their very own brick-and-mortar this morning in Ishpeming, and couldn’t be more excited.

“There’s been a lot of laughter, and some tears,” Elliott—who works a full-time job in sales on top of co-running White Bear—said with a laugh. “But we’re happy to finally have the place.”

The store isn’t just competing with local businesses now — it’s also competing with COVID-19. As precautionary measures, social distancing will be enforced, masks will be required in the store, and no more than ten people will be allowed in at one time.

“It’s been crazy,” Bess said—who works at the Empire Mine on top of co-running White Bear—when asked about opening the shop during the pandemic. “A lot of sleepless nights, lots of coffee.... We spent two weeks getting the store to the point that it’s at right now, which we’re quite happy with.”

White Bear Maple Products and Gifts is located just off US-41 in Ishpeming, right next to Huron Bakery’s Ishpeming branch.

You can find a link to White Bear Maple Products and Gifts' Facebook Page here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Alyssa Jawor
The expansion into the U.S. will allow Nova Water of Canada to focus locally on the need for sustainable solutions.

News

Orion Hunting Products in running for ’Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Orion Hunting Products in running for ’Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

News

Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

News

White Bear Maple Products and Gifts

Updated: 1 hours ago
A discussion about the grand opening of White Bear Maple Products and Gifts, a new U.P.-themed gift store in Ishpeming, with co-founders Debby Elliott and Bob Bess.

Latest News

News

Webinar on vaccines for viruses

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
COVID-19 among the viruses discussed.

News

Vista Theater bracing for winter without a roof

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Vista Theater in Negaunee is raising funds and prepping for a winter without a roof

News

Aspirus shares warning about over-the-counter medications

Updated: 16 hours ago
Aspirus Pharmacist shares warnings about over-the-counter medications

News

Pedestrian safety month tips from police

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
October is pedestrian safety month, Marquette County Sheriff's Department shared some tips for pedestrians and motorists

News

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council votes on term limits

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council voted down a resolution which would affect term limits for council members.

News

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital to expand US-2 Manistique campus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Phase 2 project is underway and scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.