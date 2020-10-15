Webinar on vaccines for viruses

Advertisement

Colorado doctors outline a plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Colorado doctors outline a plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, Michigan State University held a community webinar titled “Immunizations and Respiratory Infections: Measles, Influenza, and COVID-19.”

The information was presented by Dr. B. Keith English, who is from the school’s College of Human Medicine. The objective of the event was to explain to people how vital vaccines are for viruses, including those mentioned in the title.

Dr. English also discussed how certain strategies, such as using vaccines that are protein-based or made of nucleic acid, might work to combat COVID-19.

“All of these different strategies might work and will probably develop an immune response," English said. "Which will be better? We don’t know. And the tricky part will be it is likely that early next year, there will be evidence that shows that several of these might work.”

Dr. English also warned that children with an underlying condition are at risk of contracting a severe case of the Coronavirus.

