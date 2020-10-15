Advertisement

Vista Theater bracing for winter without a roof

An aerial view from TV6's SkyTracker6 drone of the Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee, Mich. shortly after a roof collapse in late August 2020.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vista Theater is bracing for winter without a roof. The roof collapsed August 26 after a clogged drain led to the roof holding thousands of pounds of water.

During an update via zoom, Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council (PAAC) members explained that a roof can’t be put on until next spring. With most construction crews already booked until next year and supplies not being ready due to covid-19 Vista staff and volunteers are prepping for winter. In addition to that, they’re fundraising to get 100-thousand dollars for the work.

“Our project is three-fold, we have to get the debris out with a crane and the contractors to come in, the second portion then is shoring up the walls, and then the third portion is our stage house and the lobby area, we want to keep the winter weather out of that,” said Vista Board President, Rusty Bowers.

So far the Vista has raised almost $50,000 of the $100,000 needed for this project. The PAAC has also been holding a can drive as a fund raiser. They’ll be accepting donations this Friday at Super One in Negaunee and at Super One in Marquette on Saturday. The group also has a Gofundme site for monetary donations.

