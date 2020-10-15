UP200, Midnight Run, Jack Pine 30 canceled for 2021

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular winter event has been canceled for next February.

At the Oct. 14, 2020 monthly board meeting held via Zoom, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association (UPSDA) voted to defer the 32nd running of the UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 to 2022.

The UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 are collectively part of America’s premier sled dog events which bring volunteers and teams from Alaska to Indiana to even Canada.

While allowing canines and mushers to traverse some of the most stunning trails in the lower 48 states, the events contribute nearly $2 million in economic impact to the Central Northern Upper Peninsula by providing a mid-winter release for tourists and locals to enjoy the beauty that Marquette and Alger Counties have to offer.

The UPSDA has always prioritized safety of mushers, canines, volunteers and everyone involved.

“After reviewing all possible options to continue the tradition into its 32nd running, it became evident that, given the ever-changing CDC guidelines regarding the current coronavirus pandemic, producing a safe race for teams, volunteers and spectators was too great of a challenge to overcome,” UPSDA said in a release.

The UPSDA thanked all mushers, sponsors and volunteers for their contributions that helped make 31 consecutive years possible.

“Without you, we wouldn’t be in the position to make this tough decision in 2020,” UPSDA said. “The amazing display of support through the years made this decision an extremely difficult and heartfelt one.”

This is merely a break in the action and these spectacular sled dog races will return in 2022 as the great community event we love.

For more information, contact the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association at 906-362-3989 or upsleddog.assoc@gmail.com.

