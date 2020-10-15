Tilden Township to begin single-stream recycling Oct. 23

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning next Friday, Marquette County’s Tilden Township residents will no longer have to separate out recyclables.

Starting Oct. 23, township residents will begin single-stream recycling, placing all metals, plastics and papers into the same bin.

The township says recycling bins will be delivered to township residents already on the garbage route on Oct. 20 or Oct. 21.

Township residents with questions can call 906-486-6580.

Other Marquette County locations, like the City of Marquette and Chocolay Township, shifted to single-stream earlier this month.

