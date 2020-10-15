Advertisement

Tilden Township to begin single-stream recycling Oct. 23

The township says recycling bins will be delivered to township residents already on the garbage route on Oct. 20 or Oct. 21.
Recycling graphic.
Recycling graphic.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning next Friday, Marquette County’s Tilden Township residents will no longer have to separate out recyclables.

Starting Oct. 23, township residents will begin single-stream recycling, placing all metals, plastics and papers into the same bin.

The township says recycling bins will be delivered to township residents already on the garbage route on Oct. 20 or Oct. 21.

Township residents with questions can call 906-486-6580.

Other Marquette County locations, like the City of Marquette and Chocolay Township, shifted to single-stream earlier this month.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team and Alyssa Jawor
The expansion into the U.S. will allow Nova Water of Canada to focus locally on the need for sustainable solutions.

News

Orion Hunting Products in running for ’Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Orion Hunting Products in running for ’Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

News

Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nova Water of Canada announces US headquarters to open in Iron River

News

White Bear Maple Products and Gifts grand opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion about the grand opening of White Bear Maple Products and Gifts, a new U.P.-themed gift store in Ishpeming, with co-founders Debby Elliott and Bob Bess.

Latest News

News

White Bear Maple Products and Gifts

Updated: 3 hours ago
A discussion about the grand opening of White Bear Maple Products and Gifts, a new U.P.-themed gift store in Ishpeming, with co-founders Debby Elliott and Bob Bess.

News

Webinar on vaccines for viruses

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
COVID-19 among the viruses discussed.

News

Vista Theater bracing for winter without a roof

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Vista Theater in Negaunee is raising funds and prepping for a winter without a roof

News

Aspirus shares warning about over-the-counter medications

Updated: 18 hours ago
Aspirus Pharmacist shares warnings about over-the-counter medications

News

Pedestrian safety month tips from police

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
October is pedestrian safety month, Marquette County Sheriff's Department shared some tips for pedestrians and motorists

News

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council votes on term limits

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council voted down a resolution which would affect term limits for council members.