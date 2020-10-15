Advertisement

State, Upper Michigan report new records for daily COVID-19 case increases

Upper Michigan reached a high case count of 162 new cases.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan has recorded a new record for daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday, Michigan added 2,030 new cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 141,091. This comes as Upper Michigan reached a high case count as well, of 162 new cases.

The bulk of Thursday’s case increase came in three counties, Marquette (77), Dickinson (22), and Delta (21).

This story will be updated with specific case counts and data shortly.

