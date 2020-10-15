State, Upper Michigan report new records for daily COVID-19 case increases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan has recorded a new record for daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday, Michigan added 2,030 new cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 141,091. This comes as Upper Michigan reached a high case count as well, of 162 new cases.

The bulk of Thursday’s case increase came in three counties, Marquette (77), Dickinson (22), and Delta (21).

This story will be updated with specific case counts and data shortly.

