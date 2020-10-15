Advertisement

SNBT grants $35K to non-profits

Stephenson National Bank & Trust applied for a grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, and included its own funds for the grants.
Dan Peterson with Mary Reinke, volunteer, and Pete Mayhew, Treasurer, is helping a family displaced from a fire with housing and living expenses.
Dan Peterson with Mary Reinke, volunteer, and Pete Mayhew, Treasurer, is helping a family displaced from a fire with housing and living expenses.(SNBT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, but some have been more impacted than others.

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust (SNBT) applied for a grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLB) on behalf of area organizations that provide affordable housing.

Just over half of the funding came from FHLB through its COVID-19 Targeted Impact Fund, and SNBT provided the remaining $15,000 to make up the $35,000 total.

“This pandemic has left us all in uncharted territory. Our non-profit organizations are struggling from a lack of revenue as a result of missed fundraisers,” said Daniel J. Peterson, SNBT President and CEO. “Being able to invest this money back into the community is an honor for our entire team at SNBT. We cannot thank these groups enough for their tireless work in our communities, and we hope this contribution can help them continue making an impact.”

SNBT, with the assistance of FHLB, presented grants totaling $35,000 to the following non-profits: Haven of Hope, Newcap Inc., Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services Inc., Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul Society - St. Joseph Conference, and St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marinette.

This is the second round of grant donations that SNBT and FHLB have collaborated to provide. The first was in May, which totaled $40,000 to 20 area non-profits. Aside from monetary donations, SNBT has been focused on making an impact on the community through a variety of other methods. Read about the depth of the bank’s community commitment by visiting www.snbt.com/community-impact and www.snbt.com/business-spotlight to see the businesses that have been assisted by SNBT throughout the pandemic.

The Stephenson National Bank & Trust is a 145-year old independent community bank with over $1 billion in Bank, Mortgage, and Trust & Investment assets under management. Offices are located in Marinette, Wausaukee, Crivitz, Pembine, and Oconto, Wis. and Menominee, Mich. with a Trust & Investment Office in Marquette, Mich. and a Commercial Loan Services Office in Green Bay, Wis. For more information about The Stephenson National Bank & Trust visit www.snbt.com.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s Targeted Impact Fund provides members with grants to support relief efforts for populations hardest-hit by COVID-19 as well as to promote equity and opportunity for communities of color. The Targeted Impact Fund opened on Monday, August 17, with funding available through Tuesday, November 10.

For more information, visit fhlbc.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette County marijuana industry sees growth in 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The industry’s growth is due in large part to retailers receiving licenses to sell recreational use products.

News

New visitor restrictions implemented at UP Health System Marquette

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
There are some exceptions.

News

Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi receives Carl V. Pellonpaa Award

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Dr. Mazzuchi has served as the mayor of Marquette, president of the Marquette Area Chamber of Commerce, and first board president of the Trillium House.

Coronavirus

As Marquette Branch Prison coronavirus outbreak grows, descriptions of inmate conditions emerge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A mother and a friend of two separate maximum security inmates contacted the TV6 & FOX UP newsroom.

News

UP200, Midnight Run, Jack Pine 30 canceled for 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The ever-changing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic have prompted this decision, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association said.

Latest News

News

White Bear Maple Products holds grand opening in Ishpeming

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
White Bear Maple Products held their grand opening in Ishpeming Thursday

News

Women’s Center holds open house at new location at K.I. Sawyer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center held an open house for its new location at K.I. Sawyer Thursday

News

Eastern Equine Encephalitis kills Menominee County horse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
35 confirmed cases in horses in sixteen Michigan counties have been reported this year.

News

Fundraiser to help U.P. Honor Flight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
For $5 you received a bratwurst, chips, nuts, water, and piece of chocolate. All money raised goes to u-p honor flight.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: State, Upper Michigan report new records for daily COVID-19 case increases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
54 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the U.P. Fourteen of those patients are in the ICU.