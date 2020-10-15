Advertisement

Pink Pumpkin raffle at Dewdrop Family Restaurant

All money raised helps cancer patients in Delta County
Some of the raffle items at the Dewdrop Family Restaurant.
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pink Pumpkin of Delta County is a nonprofit organization helping breast cancer patients and their families in Delta County. But the nonprofit was unable to do its normal fundraising this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

So, the Dewdrop Family Restaurant stepped in to change that.

“Because of COVID this year, they weren’t able to have their fundraising event so I offered to use our space here and kind of run the raffle just like we did the Lend a Paw fundraiser for the animal shelter,” said Amanda Phillips, owner of the Dewdrop Family Restaurant.

The Dewdrop is hosting a raffle at the restaurant with no food purchase necessary.

“With Amanda’s suggestion we brought it here and because of that we’ll be able to support families again this year,” said Joy McKnight, founder of Pink Pumpkin.

Raffle tickets are being sold at $5 a ticket or five tickets for $20.

“You can pick up the tickets and drop a ticket in each of the items you hope to win, and you can buy them right here on the spot,” said McKnight.

The fundraiser started with just a few baskets, but the community stepped in to add to the raffle.

“We set up our raffle items and then people would come in and say wow that’s a great idea and we got more and more donations for our raffle,” said McKnight.

Phillips says it’s all about taking care of her community members.

“We’re happy to be a part of it and it goes with my motto, one community, one family.”

If you would like to make a straight donation to pink pumpkin or donate a basket to be put in the raffle you can bring both of those things right here to the dewdrop.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

