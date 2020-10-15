New visitor restrictions implemented at UP Health System Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the safety of our patients, employees, and medical staff, UP Health System - Marquette is reimplementing certain visitor restrictions.

The Upper Peninsula of Michigan continues to be at risk due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission. Effective immediately, we will be allowing one well visitor per stay for inpatients only .

“Like many communities across the country, we continue to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the UP,” said Gar Atchison, Market President of UP Health System. “Out of an abundance of caution, we believe the proactive effort is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients and employees as safe as possible.”

Limited Visitor Restrictions and Guidelines

EXCEPTIONS INCLUDE:

A support person with the patient in the Family Birthing Center at any time, including one certified doula or midwife during labor

A parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual under 21 years of age who is under the facility’s care

A support person necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of the power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care

Visitors accompanying outpatients are asked to wait outside the facility during the patient’s appointment/procedure.

PLEASE NOTE:

Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation for suspected or test positive for COVID-19.

All designated visitors with approval to enter the facility are required to wear an appropriate mask or face covering . If you are unable to wear an appropriate mask or face covering, you may be denied entry into the facility.

Visitors are not allowed in the Emergency Department. Exceptions include – a parent/guardian of a minor and when it is necessary to support the care of the patient, a single visitor will be allowed.



Screening Guidelines for Visitors:

We are continuing to perform a health screen for all individuals entering our facility. We must deny entry to those individuals who do not meet the evaluation criteria. The evaluation criteria include:

Symptoms of a respiratory infection such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting.

Contact in the last 14 days with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Hours and Access

The main entrance to the hospital is open from 5 am – 8 pm, Monday – Friday, and from 8 am – 8 pm Saturday – Sunday.

The Emergency Department entrance is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Bistro on Baraga will only be open for employees.

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care”, added Atchison. “COVID-19 cases are currently a smaller percentage of our total patient volume. As a large regional hospital serving the residents of the Upper Peninsula, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”

For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit our website and view up-to-date COVID-19 information for UPHS – Marquette at www.mgh.org/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.