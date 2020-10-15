Advertisement

Marquette County marijuana industry sees growth in 2020

The industry’s growth is due in large part to retailers receiving licenses to sell recreational use products.
The Fire Station reports that business is booming.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On October 15, marijuana retailers spoke with the Lake Superior Community Partnership about the state of the industry in Marquette County.

They reported the marijuana industry has grown exponentially within the last year. This is in large part due to several retailers receiving licenses to sell recreational products in addition to medicinal products.

The Fire Station, based in Negaunee, recently opened a new location on West Washington Street in Marquette. They say business is booming.

Shop Spokesperson Carlee Wasik says the second store has brought even more jobs to the area.

“We have received over 2,500 applications through Indeed, so we have a huge, diverse applicant pool,” Wasik said. “We actually see applications from out of Marquette people looking to relocate to Marquette solely to get into the cannabis industry.”

According to the Fire Station, 93% of the business’s sales for 2020 have been recreational use products.

