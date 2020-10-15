Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith.

News

Attorney general investigating alleged threats, county clerk on edge

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
|
By Regan Blissett
After investigation, police believe at least one of those threatening calls came from someone in Mid-Michigan.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

State Politics

Voting in Michigan: Learn how to cast your ballot in November

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.

State Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to help ensure every vote is counted in November election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
SB 757 would allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day.

Latest News

State Politics

Sec. Benson: 2.6M voters with absentee ballots can be confident votes will be counted

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Benson urges Michiganders to turn to trusted, non-partisan sources for official election information.

News

Legislature responds to motion filed with Michigan Supreme Court by governor and health director

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon file a motion to clarify if the Supreme Court's ruling will take effect in 28 days.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

State

539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Unlock Michigan is demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before year’s end. It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion.

News

Marquette city clerk: Absentee ballots available, multiple return options exist

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
An application for a ballot can be submitted online or voters can request a physical application by calling the office.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”