Lingering wind and showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The system which brought us the rain yesterday will continue to lift northeast into Canada. However, it will remain a windy one as gusty winds behind it persist. Gust will be the strongest during the morning around 30mph. Otherwise, scattered showers will be around during the day, especially in the east during the afternoon. Then, with cooler air tonight scattered snow showers develop in the high terrain on the west. Tomorrow this snow turns to rain/snow mix as highs will stay below normal. Then, a stronger system moves in this weekend. Snow will initially develop in the central and west Saturday afternoon and with warmer air it all transitions to all rain. Once this system moves north winds will become strong leading to blustery conditions. By Sunday with colder air, we start off with snow showers.

Today: Windy morning with light scattered showers through the day

⦁ Highs: Upper 30s to mid-40s east

Friday: Morning light snow showers in the west. Then, becoming rain/snow mix and mainly scattered rain showers in the east

⦁ Highs: Around 40° west, low 40s east

Saturday: Brief snow showers during the afternoon, followed by widespread rain for the rest of the day

⦁ Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: Blustery with snow showers and cooler

⦁ Highs: Around 40°

Monday: Mostly cloudy with few rain/snow showers

⦁ Highs: Around 40°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with few rain/snow showers

⦁ Highs: Around 40°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and milder

⦁ Highs: 40s

