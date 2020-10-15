Ishpeming Middle and High school move to distant learning for two weeks

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Middle and High school will be moving to distant learning for two weeks according to Superintendent Carrie Meyer.

Birchview Elementary will continue with face to face learning.

Distant learning will begin at the middle and high school on Friday, October 16, and in-person classes will resume on November 2.

TV6 will be speaking to the school’s administration Friday for more information.

