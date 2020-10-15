Advertisement

Hancock High School teacher awarded $50,000

By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock High School teacher was awarded a $50,000 national teaching prize this morning.

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools grant program received over 600 applications from 48 states. After 3 rounds of judging, industrial technology instructor, Gary Mishica, was one of 15 applicants who will be awarded $50,000.

“It’s kind of overwhelming to win that kind of money and to know that it’s coming back to improve something and to expand something that you’ve put so much time into," Mishica said.

The Harbor Freight Tools for School’s award recognizes outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in U.S. public high schools and teachers who inspire students to learn skills to prepare for post-graduation.

Mishica, who’s a third-generation teacher, says this award is for more than himself.

“To know that my grandfather and my dad would be pretty excited. So, I’m glad that the Mishica name is going to be recognized."

And once the school receives the money, it’s going right back into the classroom.

“Is going to allow us to do some really unique things. Buy some equipment we could have never gotten. The cost of more high-tech equipment," he said.

Mishica and the rest of the school is looking forward to growing the technology department and being able to provide students with the tools necessary prepare for life after high school.

