Fundraiser to help U.P. Honor Flight

U.P. Health Systems Homecare and Hospice hosted a bratwurst sale
Brat sale sign.
Brat sale sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Honor Flight is way behind on flying area veterans to our nation’s capital due to COVID-19. But our area veterans are not that easily forgotten.

“U.P. Health Systems Homecare and Hospice likes to give back to our community and so this is the second one we’ve done so far this year and all of our proceeds this year will be going towards U.P. Honor Flight,” said Gayle DeShambo, account executive at U.P. Health Systems Homecare and Hospice.

People drove up in their cars, ordered their food, and someone brought it to the car window. For $5 you received a bratwurst, chips, nuts, water, and piece of chocolate. All money raised goes to U.P. Honor Flight.

“It’s just great that even though we’re not able to fly this year, people are still thinking about us and helping us raise funds,” said Scott Knauf, president of U.P. Honor Flight. U.P. Honor Flight hopes to have three flights next year – two in May and one in September.

