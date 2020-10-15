Advertisement

Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi receives Carl V. Pellonpaa Award

Dr. Mazzuchi has served as the mayor of Marquette, president of the Marquette Area Chamber of Commerce, and first board president of the Trillium House.
Dr. Mazzuchi's Carl Pellonpaa Award.
Dr. Mazzuchi's Carl Pellonpaa Award.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On October 15, TV6 and FOX UP honored Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi with the Carl V. Pellonpaa Award.

The Carl Pellonpaa Award is given each year to an Upper Peninsula resident who has dedicated their life to service in their industry and community. The award was created by TV6 and FOX UP to honor Pellonpaa’s life and legacy after his death in 2018.

Dr. Mazzuchi has served in numerous positions of city leadership in Marquette. He’s also contributed to several area hospice facilities.

Dr. Mazzuchi has won many awards for his work and accomplishments, but he says everything he’s achieved has been done with the community by his side.

“When you get involved with charitable organizations and stand with your hand out, the line is long,” Dr. Mazzuchi said. “The numbers of organizations and groups of people who have gotten together to do good for this place where we all live is really quite astounding.”

According to TV6 General Manager Rick Rhoades, Dr. Mazzuchi was an obvious choice to receive this award.

“It was a no-brainer with all of the accomplishments that Dr. Dan has had in the medical field, with the community, all the boards that he served on, and the Trillium House,” said Rhoades. “That’s what made our decision really easy.”

2019 Pellonpaa Award recipient Don Ryan was present to give this year’s honor to Dr. Mazzuchi.

“He’s done so much for our community,” said Ryan. “He’s been involved in so many things in positive ways, so I couldn’t be more pleased than to have him join me as one of the recipients.”

Dr. Mazzuchi says he’s honored to receive the Carl Pellonpaa Award, and he and his family will always be grateful to the people of Marquette.

“The people I’ve met as a practicing physician in this community are people whose names and images and experiences will stay with me forever,” Dr. Mazzuchi said.

Dr. Mazzuchi served as the mayor of Marquette, president of the Marquette Area Chamber of Commerce, and first board president of the Trillium House.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette County marijuana industry sees growth in 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
The industry’s growth is due in large part to retailers receiving licenses to sell recreational use products.

News

New visitor restrictions implemented at UP Health System Marquette

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
There are some exceptions.

Coronavirus

As Marquette Branch Prison coronavirus outbreak grows, descriptions of inmate conditions emerge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A mother and a friend of two separate maximum security inmates contacted the TV6 & FOX UP newsroom.

News

UP200, Midnight Run, Jack Pine 30 canceled for 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The ever-changing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic have prompted this decision, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association said.

Latest News

News

White Bear Maple Products holds grand opening in Ishpeming

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
White Bear Maple Products held their grand opening in Ishpeming Thursday

News

SNBT grants $35K to non-profits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Stephenson National Bank & Trust applied for a grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, and included its own funds for the grants.

News

Women’s Center holds open house at new location at K.I. Sawyer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center held an open house for its new location at K.I. Sawyer Thursday

News

Eastern Equine Encephalitis kills Menominee County horse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
35 confirmed cases in horses in sixteen Michigan counties have been reported this year.

News

Fundraiser to help U.P. Honor Flight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
For $5 you received a bratwurst, chips, nuts, water, and piece of chocolate. All money raised goes to u-p honor flight.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: State, Upper Michigan report new records for daily COVID-19 case increases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
54 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the U.P. Fourteen of those patients are in the ICU.