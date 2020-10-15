Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi receives Carl V. Pellonpaa Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On October 15, TV6 and FOX UP honored Dr. Daniel Mazzuchi with the Carl V. Pellonpaa Award.

The Carl Pellonpaa Award is given each year to an Upper Peninsula resident who has dedicated their life to service in their industry and community. The award was created by TV6 and FOX UP to honor Pellonpaa’s life and legacy after his death in 2018.

Dr. Mazzuchi has served in numerous positions of city leadership in Marquette. He’s also contributed to several area hospice facilities.

Dr. Mazzuchi has won many awards for his work and accomplishments, but he says everything he’s achieved has been done with the community by his side.

“When you get involved with charitable organizations and stand with your hand out, the line is long,” Dr. Mazzuchi said. “The numbers of organizations and groups of people who have gotten together to do good for this place where we all live is really quite astounding.”

According to TV6 General Manager Rick Rhoades, Dr. Mazzuchi was an obvious choice to receive this award.

“It was a no-brainer with all of the accomplishments that Dr. Dan has had in the medical field, with the community, all the boards that he served on, and the Trillium House,” said Rhoades. “That’s what made our decision really easy.”

2019 Pellonpaa Award recipient Don Ryan was present to give this year’s honor to Dr. Mazzuchi.

“He’s done so much for our community,” said Ryan. “He’s been involved in so many things in positive ways, so I couldn’t be more pleased than to have him join me as one of the recipients.”

Dr. Mazzuchi says he’s honored to receive the Carl Pellonpaa Award, and he and his family will always be grateful to the people of Marquette.

“The people I’ve met as a practicing physician in this community are people whose names and images and experiences will stay with me forever,” Dr. Mazzuchi said.

Dr. Mazzuchi served as the mayor of Marquette, president of the Marquette Area Chamber of Commerce, and first board president of the Trillium House.

