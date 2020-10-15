Cold October Weather Extends into Next Week

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some showers, mostly snow, in the west-wind snow belts, chance of flurries elsewhere over the north

Highs: upper 30s to low 40s northwest, mid to upper 40s southeast

Saturday: Chance of some snow developing in the morning west; the precipitation will spread east and change to rain the rest of the day

Highs: around 40 west to the 40s elsewhere

Sunday: Windy and colder with snow showers and flurries in the northwest to west-northwest-wind snow belts of the north

Highs: upper 30s to low 40s northwest, 40s southeast

Colder than average weather will continue into next week with the potential for frequent periods of precipitation.

