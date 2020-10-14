Advertisement

Upper Peninsula universities host flu shot competition

Flu shot
Flu shot(KGNS)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Center for Rural Health at Northern Michigan University is bringing universities throughout the U.P. together to “Fight the Flu”.

Starting Wednesday, Northern Michigan University, Michigan Technological University, Finlandia University and Lake Superior State University are competing to see which school can get the highest percentage of its total population vaccinated against the flu.

The universities will have flu clinics throughout the fall semester where students, faculty and staff can go get their seasonal flu shot.

NMU Center of Rural Health Director, Elise Bur, said the school always has flu shots available, but turning it into a competition for the first time will bring more awareness to the cause.

“This year is more important than ever with everything happening with COVID-19 for people to really take that initiative to not only protect themselves but also to protect others,” Bur said.

To learn when on-campus flu shot clinics are available and to compete, visit: nmu.edu/fight-the-flu and self-report once you have received your seasonal flu vaccine.

In addition to upcoming scheduled flu shot clinics on campus, the vaccine is also available locally at the health department, outpatient clinics, community flu shot clinics and pharmacies.

In mid-October, results will be posted and updated weekly on the webpage. The winner will get a trophy created by an NMU art professor.

The flu competition committee hopes to expand the competition throughout more universities in the state of Michigan in the future.

