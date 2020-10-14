Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 Wednesday

Two new deaths were also reported.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan added 102 coronavirus cases Wednesday. The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 5 cases
  • Baraga: 3 cases, 1 death
  • Chippewa: 1 case, 1 recovery
  • Delta: 39 cases
  • Dickinson: 13 cases, 1 death, 4 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 6 cases
  • Houghton: 7 cases
  • Iron: 9 cases, 8 recoveries
  • Luce: 2 cases
  • Mackinac: 3 cases
  • Marquette: 9 cases
  • Menominee: 2 cases
  • Ontonagon: 1 case
  • Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5:15 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,661 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,530 are considered recovered and 62 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 45 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 12. Twelve of those patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Oct. 14.

Aspirus hospitals have five patients, with none in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has eight patients, and one more in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has three patients, and four in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 15 patients and seven in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 121,593 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.52 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 14.

Michigan reported 1,359 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 139,061. Thirteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,941 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 104,271. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

