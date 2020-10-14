Trick-or-treating hours in Marquette set

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission met Tuesday issuing some clarification on the upcoming Halloween holiday. The commission agreed to a proclamation regarding trick-or-treating.

The city set the hours for trick or treating from 4-7 p.m. on Halloween. They also encourage social distancing and mask wearing, stating that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

“Halloween is one of those holidays that the kids enjoy the parents enjoy and to encourage people to do that, allow them to participate safely is what we need to do,” said Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli.

The guidelines were also worked out with other city managers and county health officials. For the full list of guidelines click here.

