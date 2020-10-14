The UPside - October 5, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsider is Tonya Allen.

She stared a Facebook group, Miles for the Mind, to promote mental health awareness through exercise. That group now boasts more than 1,000 members.

Learn more about Allen and her group in the video above.

To submit an individual or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.