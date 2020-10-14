The UPside - October 12, 2020

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsider is Ted Finco of Wakefield.

Finco has been a volunteer member of the Wakefield Fire Department for 52 years. And though he’s now in his 80s, he still responds to fires.

Learn more about his work and community involvement in the video above.

