Temporary ORV bridge closure begins Oct. 19 in Dickinson County

The bridge is scheduled to reopen Nov. 8.
Menominee River Bridge closure map.
Menominee River Bridge closure map.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An off-road vehicle (ORV) bridge connecting Michigan and Wisconsin will be temporarily closed for construction work, beginning Oct. 19.

The bridge, which connects Michigan’s Dickinson County to Florence County, Wisconsin, will undergo bridge approach work in advance of deck and railing replacement scheduled for 2021.

This bridge closure impacts the A and SL ORV Route connection. No reroutes are available in the area. Riders should plan accordingly.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen Nov. 8.

For the latest information on this and other DNR facility closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

For a PDF copy of the map image above, click here.

