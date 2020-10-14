Superior Arts Youth Theater upcoming Fall programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The curtain hasn’t closed on the Superior Arts Youth Theater during the pandemic — if anything, it’s starting to rise for an encore.

The Theater made the transition from in-person auditions and rehearsals to mainly online or one-on-one versions of the same activities over the Summer.

Georgia Hummel was one of the participants in the Summer program, a series of cold-read sessions, where participants were given scripts during meetings they had never read before and acted out the scenes given, an exercise that Hummel says was especially challenging, and engaging, for them.

“It was really, really challenging, there were definitely times I messed up on words” Hummel says. “But the community that was around me, the people in this community, were really supportive, and that made it a lot easier.”

And this coming Fall, the Theater is continuing to foster community with a slew of programs, first and foremost, an animation show.

Auditions for the show will be held in the next few weeks, and interested future actors may come in to visit one-on-one with SAYT staff to give the audition, or they can instead submit an audition video, or a simple voice recording.

The animation for the show will be done by a former NMU Grad, bringing together not only actors and directors, but artists from across the Marquette community, an effort that Executive Director of the SAYT Jalina McClain is especially excited about, saying, "Please, come out. The auditions are going to be really easy, and we really want to hang out with you and expand your experiences in acting.”

You can find a link to the Superior Arts Youth Theater Website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.