Some ‘The Spice Hunter’ products recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Some of 'The Spice Hunter products recalled by Sauer Brands, Inc. These products come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label.
Some of 'The Spice Hunter products recalled by Sauer Brands, Inc. These products come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label.(FDA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WLUC) - Sauer Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of The Spice Hunter Products due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Sauer’s supplier notified the company of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that it provided to the company. Those lots of parsley were used in two days of production. As a precaution, other products produced on those same days is being recalled as well.

Sauer isn’t aware of any reports of illness related to the products at the time of posting.

The Spice Hunter Products in question were distributed to the states of Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The product was produced for sale at retail and spicehunter.com

These products come in clear glass jars marked with lot codes 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C on the white field on the label. A list of the products is shown in the images below:

The Spice Hunter products recalled Oct. 2020.(FDA)
The Spice Hunter products recalled Oct. 2020.(FDA)
The Spice Hunter products recalled Oct. 2020.(FDA)

Consumers who have purchased The Spice Hunter products on this list are urged to avoid consuming them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Sauer Brands, Inc. at 1-800-444-3061, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

