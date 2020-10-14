Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital to expand US-2 Manistique campus

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (SMH) has received approval for USDA funding to begin Phase 2 of the building expansion project on the US-2 Manistique campus.

The new construction and renovation plans will reduce barriers for rural residents increasing access to vital healthcare services closer to home.

The board of trustees and senior leadership team are proud to announce that the project is underway and scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.

The Phase 2 project is expected to cost approximately $12.6 million and be financed primarily through USDA rural development funds. To be good financial stewards and mitigate the costs associated with financing such a large project, SMH will fund a portion of the project through fund development efforts to raise $1 million in charitable donations. In addition, the hospital is contributing $2.5 million of its funds to the project.

To read the entire release from SMH, click here.

View renderings of the admin building here, and the rehab building here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.