Advertisement

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital to expand US-2 Manistique campus

The Phase 2 project is underway and scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.
Renderings of the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Manistique admin building and rehab building.
Renderings of the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Manistique admin building and rehab building.(Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (SMH) has received approval for USDA funding to begin Phase 2 of the building expansion project on the US-2 Manistique campus.

The new construction and renovation plans will reduce barriers for rural residents increasing access to vital healthcare services closer to home.

The board of trustees and senior leadership team are proud to announce that the project is underway and scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.

The Phase 2 project is expected to cost approximately $12.6 million and be financed primarily through USDA rural development funds. To be good financial stewards and mitigate the costs associated with financing such a large project, SMH will fund a portion of the project through fund development efforts to raise $1 million in charitable donations. In addition, the hospital is contributing $2.5 million of its funds to the project.

To read the entire release from SMH, click here.

View renderings of the admin building here, and the rehab building here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian safety month tips from police

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
October is pedestrian safety month, Marquette County Sheriff's Department shared some tips for pedestrians and motorists

News

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council votes on term limits

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council voted down a resolution which would affect term limits for council members.

News

Ontonagon small businesses remain Copper Country Strong

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
According to Village Manager Joe Erickson, businesses are doing well.

Coronavirus

MIOSHA issues emergency COVID-19 rules

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Since March 2020, employers have reported 30 worker deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan and 127 in-patient hospitalizations potentially linked to workplace exposure.

Latest News

State

Michigan unemployment rate edged down in September

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The total workforce in Michigan declined by 49,000, or 1.0 percent, since September 2019, which reflects the withdrawal of workers since the onset of the pandemic.

News

Full interview with Republican U.S. Senate Nominee John James

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Full interview with Senator Gary Peters

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Northern Michigan University holds blood drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Nursing students partner up with the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center.

News

Gary Peters and John James weighing on key issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Friend
The candidates weigh in on their plan for the U.P., healthcare and recent presidential endorsements.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Two new deaths were also reported.