Pickford Panthers football can’t play Friday

Two people in district have tested positive for Covid-19
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula’s top ranked Eight-Player football team won’t take the field this Friday.

The Pickford Panthers will forfeit their contest at Rapid River to the Rockets.

According to a letter from Pickford Superintendent Angela Nettleton on the school’s web site two people tested positive for coronavirus. The school district is closed until next Monday, October 19.

Rapid River is looking for an opponent but has not found one at the moment.

Pickford, which won a state championship last season, also is the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Eight-Player football poll with the North Central Jets second this season.

