Perform 4 Life hosting Couch to 5K training program

Perform for Life hosting a couch to 5k event
Perform for Life hosting a couch to 5k event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve ever wanted to participate in a 5K but don’t think your ready yet, you’re in luck. Perform 4 Life in Marquette is kicking off their couch to 5K event this weekend.

It’s a six week program designed to get you in shape for the run. It starts this Sunday October 18 and all leads up to a turkey trot on Thanksgiving day.

“There’s a lot of people who want to get out and have some fun running a 5K but may have never ran before and they’re not really sure where to start, using this six week training program we’re able to use strength workouts, active recovery days and some walking/running days as in there to help them get their bodies ready,” said Perform 4 Life Facility Manager, Dawn Evans.

Those who sign up will also get items from Queen City Running and MQT Nutrition. Some of the proceeds from the sign up are going to the TV6 Can-a-thon, it’s virtual this year, but still your chance to help feed a hungry neighbor.

