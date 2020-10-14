Pedestrian safety month tips from police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is pedestrian safety month. We asked local law enforcement for some tips for pedestrians and motorists to keep everybody safe.

As nightfall comes earlier this time of year, police advise wearing bright or reflective colors if out walking and only crossing at designated crosswalks. For motorists go slow and don’t be distracted, especially at intersections.

“You have to be very aware of your surroundings, there are kids, they’re between cars, coming out and they’re just not paying attention, it gets dark earlier it can be harder to see if it is raining, the roads are slippery so it just make sense to slow down during this period,” said Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt.

Zyburt also says Halloween night calls for extra caution as kids and families will be out. Marquette has set its trick-or-treat hours from 4-7 p.m. on Halloween.

