Orion Hunting Products in running for ’Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’

IRON MOUNTIAN Mich. (WLUC) -Orion Hunting Products is U.P. made and getting its name out there.

“We’re right in the busiest part of our season,” said Beau Anderson, Orion Hunting Products president.

Anderson says the company has been well received in the community, and is now receiving statewide recognition for their modular hunting blinds and stands.

“We always thought it was pretty cool, but to get the recognition nomination from the Michigan Manufacturers Association is really cool, really exciting,” he said.

This ‘Coolest Thing Made in Michigan’ is to bring awareness to exceptional products made across the state and celebrates contributions that manufacturers make to the economy and local communities. 27 Michigan Made products are in this year’s competition.

You can have your say in the winner.

“You can go online and vote,” said Anderson.

In Round 1, is open through Friday, Oct. 23. Anyone can vote daily for up to four products here. These votes determine which products make it into the Top Ten in Round 2. The winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” will be announced in January.

“To be made here in the U.P., we’re proud of that,” said Anderson.

Until then, Anderson says he is hopeful for the future.

“We’re excited to get into next season, add more dealers, and expand our capacity here, add more jobs,” he added.

And hopefully be named the ‘Coolest Thing in Michigan.’

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.