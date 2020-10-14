Advertisement

Ontonagon small businesses remain Copper Country Strong

According to Village Manager Joe Erickson, businesses are doing well.
A Copper Country Strong sign outside a small business.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - While Ontonagon hasn’t seen coronavirus case numbers as high as Houghton or Escanaba, the pandemic has still had an impact on the area’s businesses. However, the Village Office reports that Ontonagon businesses are doing well.

Village Manager Joe Erickson says much of the economic success Ontonagon has seen is thanks to help from regional and state organizations.

“Over $800,000 in assistance was provided through these government programs to businesses not only in the village but also in the county,” Erickson said.

According to Erickson, it’s been a community effort to keep businesses open and to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The county received a number of face shields from the Ford Motor Company and we made those available to all the businesses in the area,” said Erickson. “We’re working with the Copper Country Strong program and we have signs and floor stickers and other information available to businesses to help them.”

The Copper Country Strong campaign was a major part of safely keeping businesses open. Erickson says these business owners are an important part of Ontonagon’s community.

“They’re all little mom and pop restaurants and stores,” he explained. “I think that the heart of any community is small business. They need to have the support of their locals and be beneficial to the population that wants to come and visit your community.”

Erickson also attributes Ontonagon’s current economy to strong summer tourism over the last few months.

The village will continue efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

