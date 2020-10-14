Advertisement

Northern Michigan University holds blood drive

Nursing students partner up with the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students and staff from Northern Michigan University’s nursing program joined forces with the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center for a day-long blood drive held at the school’s John X. Jamrich Hall.

Seniors Mallory Pittler and Cheyanne Njust volunteered their time to help out. Pittler says all of the donations will stay within the U.P.--- and underscored the importance of helping others.

“The blood collected today will actually go to the residents in the U.P. and nowhere else,” Pittler said. "Helping out the local community is important to us.”

These nursing students also gained valuable experience assisting with operations that take place inside the blood mobile, and that just a little blood can go a long way.

"One pint can help save three people,” Njust mentioned. "We’re hoping to get a good amount today so that we can just keep spreading it to everybody.”

One donor, sophomore Dominick Dotson, says he was glad he stopped by.

“It meant a lot to me,” Dotson said. "I was kind of impressed because they said they were having a lot of people come in and out, and I was surprised. I didn’t expect that many college kids to want to do it.

Njust believes her fellow students and others should take part in other blood drives on or off campus, especially in the middle of a global pandemic.

“If you’re thinking of it, and you’re eligible, then go for it,” she explained. "It’s so much needed right now, and every little bit helps.”

To find out more about how to donate blood across the U.P., call 906-225-4610 or visit ww4.mgh.org/blood.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian safety month tips from police

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
October is pedestrian safety month, Marquette County Sheriff's Department shared some tips for pedestrians and motorists

News

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council votes on term limits

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council voted down a resolution which would affect term limits for council members.

News

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital to expand US-2 Manistique campus

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Phase 2 project is underway and scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.

News

Ontonagon small businesses remain Copper Country Strong

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
According to Village Manager Joe Erickson, businesses are doing well.

Coronavirus

MIOSHA issues emergency COVID-19 rules

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Since March 2020, employers have reported 30 worker deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan and 127 in-patient hospitalizations potentially linked to workplace exposure.

Latest News

State

Michigan unemployment rate edged down in September

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The total workforce in Michigan declined by 49,000, or 1.0 percent, since September 2019, which reflects the withdrawal of workers since the onset of the pandemic.

News

Full interview with Republican U.S. Senate Nominee John James

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Full interview with Senator Gary Peters

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Gary Peters and John James weighing on key issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Friend
The candidates weigh in on their plan for the U.P., healthcare and recent presidential endorsements.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Two new deaths were also reported.