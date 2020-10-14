Northern Michigan University holds blood drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students and staff from Northern Michigan University’s nursing program joined forces with the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center for a day-long blood drive held at the school’s John X. Jamrich Hall.

Seniors Mallory Pittler and Cheyanne Njust volunteered their time to help out. Pittler says all of the donations will stay within the U.P.--- and underscored the importance of helping others.

“The blood collected today will actually go to the residents in the U.P. and nowhere else,” Pittler said. "Helping out the local community is important to us.”

These nursing students also gained valuable experience assisting with operations that take place inside the blood mobile, and that just a little blood can go a long way.

"One pint can help save three people,” Njust mentioned. "We’re hoping to get a good amount today so that we can just keep spreading it to everybody.”

One donor, sophomore Dominick Dotson, says he was glad he stopped by.

“It meant a lot to me,” Dotson said. "I was kind of impressed because they said they were having a lot of people come in and out, and I was surprised. I didn’t expect that many college kids to want to do it.

Njust believes her fellow students and others should take part in other blood drives on or off campus, especially in the middle of a global pandemic.

“If you’re thinking of it, and you’re eligible, then go for it,” she explained. "It’s so much needed right now, and every little bit helps.”

To find out more about how to donate blood across the U.P., call 906-225-4610 or visit ww4.mgh.org/blood.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.