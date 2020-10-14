Munising American Legion event tied to growing number of COVID-19 cases

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - LMAS District Health Department is reporting a growing number of cases of COVID-19 in Alger County associated with an event on October 2, 2020 at the Munising American Legion.

The legion closed on October 5 due to two positive cases in persons who were in attendance. As of October 11, the number of cases associated with the October 2 event has grown to 24.

If you were at the legion on October 2 and have symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider. If you have been notified by LMAS as being a close contact of any person with COVID-19 and told to quarantine from 14 days of your last contact with them, please follow those quarantine guidelines. If you have been notified as testing positive for COVID-19, please follow your isolation instructions.

According to the American Legion - Munising Facebook page, they will remain closed until at least November 1.

LMAS continues to ask the public to work with the health department to keep our communities safe.

“We do not yet fully know everything about this novel (new) coronavirus, including the long-term negative health impacts such as lung, cardiovascular and neurological system damage, which are already being seen in some who have recovered from their initial bout with the virus," LMAS said.

The health department says it is very important to answer the phone if the health department contacts you, and please follow the quarantine and isolation instructions provided to you.

Please wear a clean cloth face covering whenever you are in public, wash your hands, stay home if you don’t feel well, and please avoid large gatherings.

“We have to take care of each other, but to be successful, we must work together,” LMAS said.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

