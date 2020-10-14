‘Mitten on a Mission’ campaign supports Alzheimer’s Association

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter is announcing its “Mitten on a Mission” October campaign to honor those living with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

As part of the campaign, the chapter is challenging Michigan residents to collectively walk 190,000 steps to recognize the 190,000 Michiganders living with Alzheimer’s.

“Even though the Walk to End Alzheimer’s may be over in communities across Michigan, we know the fight against Alzheimer’s is not,” said Kristin Rossi, Alzheimer’s Association vice president of development. “Alzheimer’s is impacting more Michigan families each year. We’re asking everyone to walk a mile — or at least 2,000 steps — in the shoes of someone battling Alzheimer’s and dementia for this worthy cause.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. It’s the sixth leading cause of death, killing more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In Michigan, the Medicaid costs of caring for people with Alzheimer’s is $1.487 billion. Numbers (cost and diagnoses) are estimated to increase by about 16 percent by 2025.

Funds raised from the Mitten on a Mission campaign will go toward Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“Every dollar is one step closer to finding a cure,” Rossi said.

To participate or learn more, visit bit.ly/ALZmittenonamission or go to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Marquette Facebook group. To support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s now through Dec. 31 directly, visit alz.org/walk today.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.