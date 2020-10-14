Advertisement

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council votes on term limits

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council voted down a resolution which would affect term limits for council members.
Tribal Council votes term limits down in a 7 to 2 vote.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Council voted down a resolution which would affect term limits for council members.

On Dec. 14, 2019, the voting membership voted in favor of adding a term limit to Tribal Council members. After over 9 months of researching and exploring options, the Constitutional Convention, by majority vote, concluded to add a term limit.

“2/3 of our voting membership voted to have term limits,” Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Member and Convention Delegate, Debi Williamson said.

The Council Delegation decided this term limit would be 4 terms, 3 years each, meaning each council member could only serve a maximum of 12 years, and could no longer run for the council.

“Because it’s affecting them, some of them would never be able to run again because they already served 12 years.”

According to Councilperson Rodney Loonsfoot, if the vote passed today, 4 of the 12 council members would have been directly affected.

The resolution that would add term limits was voted down Wednesday Oct. 14 at a special council meeting.

“Tribal council’s taking it personally. They voted 7 to 2 today to vote down the resolution,” Williamson said.

However, Williamson says the voting membership will be attempting to change the constitution law.

“We’ll be running a petition to ask the Secretary to do it ourselves. We can do this without the Tribal Council.”

Williamson says it’s unfortunate the tribal council voted against this addition.

“We’ve got to be able to let go and let other people take the leadership. We have a lot of strong, educated people in this community.”

TV6 reached out to tribal council members who voted it down and the KBIC president for comments but have not heard back at this time.

