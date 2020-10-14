Gusty Northwesterly Winds Will Usher in a Cold Spell on Thursday

Thursday: Blustery and cold with showers diminishing from west to east, partly cloudy skies developing

Highs: near 40 into the mid to upper 40s, warmest east and south

Friday: Chance of some snow showers in the morning, mainly over the west-wind snow belts of the western U.P.

Highs: 40s

Saturday: Clouding up with a good chance of some rain and snow developing western sections mid-day into the afternoon; the precipitation will change to all rain as it spreads eastward

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Blustery and cold, with snow showers during the morning in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: near 40 into the 40s

The cold temperatures will slowly moderate during next week with a chance of rain at times.

