Gusty Northwesterly Winds Will Usher in a Cold Spell on Thursday
The Chill Will Linger into Early Next Week
Thursday: Blustery and cold with showers diminishing from west to east, partly cloudy skies developing
Highs: near 40 into the mid to upper 40s, warmest east and south
Friday: Chance of some snow showers in the morning, mainly over the west-wind snow belts of the western U.P.
Highs: 40s
Saturday: Clouding up with a good chance of some rain and snow developing western sections mid-day into the afternoon; the precipitation will change to all rain as it spreads eastward
Highs: 40s
Sunday: Blustery and cold, with snow showers during the morning in the northwest-wind snow belts
Highs: near 40 into the 40s
The cold temperatures will slowly moderate during next week with a chance of rain at times.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.