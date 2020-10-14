Gary Peters and John James weighing on key issues

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - “We’ve had a camp in Blaney Park for over 30 years and I know that there is a state West and North of I-69. Everybody deserves to have a voice in the United States Senate. Agriculture and automotive is very, very important to our state, but so is mining and forestry," said John James, the Republican U.S. Senate Nominee.

“To me I am focused on the economy," said incumbent Senator Gary Peters. "Making sure that we continue to develop good paying jobs particularly in the Upper Peninsula. There’s tremendous opportunities to do that particularly in the manufacturing sector.”

These plans as both candidates are earning major endorsements.

James receiving the approval of President Trump last month.

“So John I’m with you. You have my total and complete endorsement,” said Trump at a rally in Freeland, Michigan on September 10.

As for James support of the President:

“I support the president for reelection yes, but I’m my own man," said James. "I can think for myself and nobody owns me. I’ve always said that I can agree with the president without worshiping him and I can disagree without attacking. I did not swear an oath to any party or any person.”

Meanwhile, Peters has received presidential endorsements of his own.

“Certainly, I am pleased to have endorsements from Vice President Biden and President Obama, but when I go to work each day I go to work for Michigan. I go to work for a way that I can bring people together to get things done,” said Peters.

A key talking point for both candidates has been health care.

Both campaigns staking out key differences when discussing the Affordable Care Act and coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

“I have always said that we must have a market-based, patient-center approach that must cover pre-existing conditions," said James. “I said as long as two or three years back that we need to increase transparency, competition so that we can increase quality of care, lower prescription drug costs and increase choice. We must protect our seniors. I will always protect our seniors and I will always protect folks with preexisting conditions.”

“Well we need to continue to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and make sure that everybody in this country no matter who you are, no matter where you live, have access to quality, affordable health care," said Peters. "So we need to strength it, we need to certainly fixed parts that need to be fixed, but it needs to be strengthen. And one area that I am particularly focused on is the high cost of perception drugs.”

Both candidates continuing to show key differences just 20 days away from election

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.